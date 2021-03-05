Congress loses 3 MLAs in last 3 years

TURA, March 4: The Congress in Meghalaya has never witnessed such a tragedy as has been in the last three years when it lost three sitting legislators at the prime of their career.

Senior Congress legislator from Selsella, Clement R Marak, who won his third electoral battle in 2018 passed away several months later after a long battle with cancer.

Three years later, a young David Nongrum, a two time legislator representing the Congress from Mawryngkneng constituency of East Khasi Hills had his life abruptly ended when he suffered a massive cardiac arrest at his home in February, this year.

On Thursday, another young Congress leader, Dr Azad Zaman, breathed his last following a similar health problem.

With the death of the three Congress legislators, the party position in the state assembly has been drastically reduced.

The Congress emerged the single largest party with 21 seats in the 2018 assembly polls, but fell short of the half-way mark of 30.

Coming close on its heels was the opposition NPP with 19 seats.

The tables were turned when the NPP went on to win the Williamnagar and the Selsella by-poll, necessitated by the death of Clement Marak, while the Congress also lost the Ranikor by-election to the UDP after its sitting legislator Martin Danggo quit to join the NPP only to have the seat slip away to the UDP’s Pius Marwein.

The NPP is currently having 21 legislators against the Congress’ 17 members.

All eyes will now be on the by-elections to Mawryngkneng and Rajabala, once the Election Commission announces the dates before the six month deadline.

Purno Remembered

TURA: Former Lok Sabha Speaker, Purno Agitok Sangma, father of chief minister Conrad Sangma and Tura MP Agatha K Sangma and brother James K Sangma was fondly remembered on his 5th death anniversary.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Agatha Sangma, accompanied by their mother Soradini K Sangma, visited the Roman Catholic cemetery next to Bishop House in Tura on Thursday morning to offer floral tributes to their late father. The family lit candles and offered a prayer on the grave on P A Sangma.

Five years ago, the senior Sangma died after suffering a massive heart attack while asleep at his home in New Delhi. His mortal remains were brought back to Tura for the final rites.