Thousands bid farewell to Rajabala MLA Azad Zaman

TURA, March 4: Shock and disbelief was in the air even as crowds swelling into their thousands marched alongside the cortege of Rajabala MLA Dr Azad Zaman as his mortal remains were taken to New Bhaitbari for the funeral on Thursday afternoon.

The 43 year old Congress legislator died in his home after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at around 2 O’clock Thursday morning. He had been actively campaigning for his younger brother who is contesting the upcoming GHADC elections on a congress ticket.

Late Dr Azad Zaman was a first time MLA who won Rajabala on a Congress ticket. He defeated sitting legislator Ashahel D Shira in the 2018 assembly elections. This was his second electoral battle after his defeat in the 2013 polls against Shira. In 2013 both Ashahel and Dr Azad had contested as Independents and the former had triumphed.

Late Azad is survived by his wife and three children, two young daughters and a son.

Congress leaders pay their last respects: The sudden demise of the young congress legislator has shocked the political establishment in the state, particularly the Congress Party.

Congress legislators Zenith M Sangma of Rangsakona, Ampareen Lyngdoh from Shillong, Winnerson Sangma of Salmanpara and Miani D Shira of Ampati led the Congress party in paying their last respects to their departed colleague.

The ruling NPP government in the state was represented by Phulbari MLA S G Esmatur Mominin who also arrived to pay his condolences during the funeral.

Former Rajabala legislator Ashahel D Shira also took part in the funeral and offered his respects to the departed soul.

Assembly Speaker condoles death of Zaman: Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh has in a condolence message through the Assembly Secretariat expressed deep shock and sorrow on the sudden passing away of Dr Azad Zaman.

Condoling his death, the Speaker said that Late Dr Azad Zaman would be remembered as a dynamic legislator who dedicated his life in the service of his people.

“He was an active participant in the proceedings of the house and assembly committees. He enriched the house with his vast knowledge and experience,” stated Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh while expressing his condolences to the bereaved family.