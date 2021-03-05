Thousands bid farewell to Rajabala MLA Azad Zaman

TURA, March 4: Shock and disbelief was palpable in the air as thousands marched alongside the cortege of Rajabala MLA Dr Azad Zaman while his mortal remains were being taken to New Bhaitbari for the funeral on Thursday afternoon.

The 43-year-old Congress legislator died in his home after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at around 2 am on Thursday. He had been actively campaigning for his younger brother who is contesting the upcoming GHADC elections on a Congress ticket.

Zaman was a first-time MLA who won the Rajabala seat on a Congress ticket defeating sitting legislator Ashahel D Shira in the 2018 assembly elections. This was his second electoral battle after his defeat in the 2013 polls against Shira. In 2013 both Ashahel and Dr Azad had contested as Independents and the former had triumphed.

Late Azad is survived by his wife, two young daughters and a son.

Congress leaders pay

their last respects

The sudden demise of the young congress legislator has shocked the political establishment in the state, particularly the Congress party.

Congress legislators Zenith M Sangma of Rangsakona, Ampareen Lyngdoh from Shillong, Winnerson Sangma of Salmanpara and Miani D Shira of Ampati led the Congress party in paying their last respects to their departed colleague.

The ruling NPP government was represented by Phulbari MLA S G Esmatur Mominin who also arrived to pay his condolences during the funeral.

Former Rajabala legislator Ashahel D Shira also took part in the funeral and offered his respects to the departed soul.

Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh left for Rajabala from Shillong as soon as she was informed of the news. Congress MLAs, HM Shangpliang and Mohendro Rapsang also condoled the demise of the young leader.

Cabinet ministers AL Hek and Kyrmen Shylla also condoled the demise of Zaman and added that it was a great loss for the state to lose a leader who was full of energy and commitment to serve the people.

Phulbari MLA, SG Esmatur Mominin also condoled his demise and added that through both of them were from different parties, their party affiliations never led to any misunderstanding between them.

The State BJP during its meeting here on Friday observed a minute of silence to pray for the departed soul.

CM, Speaker condole demise

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed his deepest condolences on the sudden demise of the Congress legislator.

“We want to assure that as colleagues in the Assembly we are with the family in whatever way we can help them and support them in these difficult times,” Sangma said.

Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh has in a condolence message through the Assembly Secretariat expressed deep shock and sorrow on the sudden passing away of Dr Azad Zaman.

Condoling his death, the Speaker said that Late Dr Azad Zaman would be remembered as a dynamic legislator who dedicated his life in the service of his people.

“He was an active participant in the proceedings of the house and assembly committees. He enriched the house with his vast knowledge and experience,” the Speaker stated while expressing his condolences to the bereaved family.