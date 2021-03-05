Ao defends ILP delay

Shillong, March 4: BJP state in-charge, M Chuba Ao defended the Centre’s delay in granting Inner Line Permit (ILP) to Meghalaya. He said he has already highlighted the demand to the BJP’s Central leadership.

“We have the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and the matter is similar,” he said.

He also said that the Centre has to exercise its wisdom before taking any decision on the ILP. According to him, it is a matter of law which needs to be studied. It is not something which can be decided in a single day, he said.

The BJP leader took strong note of the recent incident of assault on a group of labourers in South West Khasi Hills which left one dead.

“This is a cowardly act and we appeal to the civil societies to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” he said and added that the people of the state should feel protected.

Demanding punishment for the culprits, BJP leader and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek asked the government to compensate the family of the person who had lost his life.