Free entry for women to protected monuments on Women’s Day

NEW DELHI: As the International Women’s Day is observed on March 8 every year to salute the struggles of women, the Central government has announced a major gift to the women across the country. On March 8, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to allow free entry to women visiting protected monuments across the country.

This order has been issued by the ASI Joint Director General (monuments), M. Nambirajan. According to this order, Indian and foreign women tourists would be given free entry on International Women’s Day across all protected monuments and archaeological sites.

There are 3,691 monuments protected by the Central government under the ASI. On Monday, there would be free entry for women to monuments like Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, Sun Temple, Ellora caves, Khajuraho and Ajanta caves.

The main purpose of International Women’s Day is to make people aware of the honour and rights of women. Women are also honoured on this day in offices, schools, government institutions, etc. so that they could feel special on this day. Several programmes are also organised at various places across the country.