Two get 30 years jail for raping minor in UP

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) : A local court in Bulandshahr district has sentenced two persons to 30 years’ imprisonment each, for raping a 13-year-old girl in January this year.

The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Judge, Pallavi Agarwal, on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on Biresh, 21, and Gitam, 20, who had raped the girl.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that both the accused were convicted and sent to 30 years imprisonment within just 52 days of the incident.

“A minor girl was raped on January 11 in a village under the Ramghat police station. We arrested two men and under the provisions of the POCSO Act we filed a charge-sheet before the court within nine days of the incident. The Court has sentenced both the accused to 30 years imprisonment each within 52 days of the incident. The police handled the case with sensitivity,” the SSP said. (IANS)