Congress leader resigns from party to contest GHADC elections

TURA, Mar 8: A Congress leader from Mahendraganj, Aktar Ali along with his supporters has resigned from the primary membership of the party to contest the upcoming GHADC elections.

Ali is looking to contest the upcoming MDC elections as an independent candidate from 13-Zikzak GDC Constituency.

His letter of resignation has been submitted to the President and secretary of the District Congress Committee, Ampati, South West Garo Hills.