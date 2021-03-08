Family only’ Women’s Day celebrated at Don Bosco College

TURA: As the rest of the region embarked on a daylong celebration of International Women’s Day with a multitude of events, back at Tura’s Don Bosco College it was a celebration of a different kind ‘Family only’ laying emphasis on the importance of family with the mother as the head of the house.

In true spirit of the day, a number of ladies who work tirelessly for the college were made the chief guests of the celebration.

A programme, co-ordinated by the women cell of the college and having an all-men panel, took off with the men folk, particularly young college students Aidan M Sangma and James M Sangma, coming forward to present talk on the importance of women in society and the immense need to give them due respect and honour.

Principal of the college Fr Bivan Mukhim, in his address expatiate on the strengths and abilities of women. He pleaded loud and clear for gender-equity and reiterated the need for women to be given recognition, especially those who made significant contributions to society.

In true spirit of the celebration, the administration and staff of the college together with the students unanimously agreed to honour two lady workers of the institution, Lakji K Sangma and Justa M Sangma, who work tirelessly to maintain the beauty of the college every day.

“It was a gesture of rising to meet the ‘challenge’ of gender inequality,” said Fr Mukhim as the two ladies were felicitated and presented with tokens of appreciation.

A poster writing competition on the topic “Women- Contributors to Society” was also organised for the college students in which geography student Princila M Sangma and science student Balsin Ch Marak were awarded for their outstanding posters.

It is interesting to note that the Covid-19 Pandemic lock down began exactly a week after the International Women’s Day in 2020 whereas normalcy and the resuming of classes across educational institutions came back to life just before this year’s celebration of women’s day.