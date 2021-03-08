Organic products put up for sale by women groups during IWD

TURA, Mar 8: Marking the celebration of the International Women’s Day, women Self Help Groups (SHGs) from in and around Tura on Monday opened up stalls selling local produce at DC’s Park in Tura.

Products like locally made organic soap, bread, shampoo, juice including food items like chips, cookies, biscuits and vegetables etc were put up for sale at the stalls.

Organized by the BAKDIL in collaboration with the Social Welfare department and supported by NABARD the celebration saw participation of students, teachers, senior citizens and women entrepreneurs from in and around Tura.

The celebration themed “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a covid-19 world” was kicked off by the inauguration of the stalls by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh accompanied by Bishop of Tura, Rt. Rev. Andrew R Marak and Maternal and Child Health Officer Dr Ivonne Sangma.

Impressed by the activities of the women SHGs in their endeavours to working towards financial independence Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh congratulated them and ensured them of the district administration’s support in the future. The Deputy Commissioner also stated that though the state was not as afflicted with gender equality issues like other states there was still a need to address issues like women’s health. Speaking on leadership roles played by women Ram Singh commended the women officers in the district administration and said that commitment made by them to their duties was exemplary.