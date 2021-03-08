PM launches Janaushadhi Kendra at NEIGRIHMS

SHILLONG, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra at NEIGRIHMS while maintaining that that the inauguration of the kendra is an indication of the proliferation of such kendras across the North East.

“The scheme is providing affordable medicine to people in hilly and tribal areas as well as the North East,” the prime minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister noted that the Janaushadhi Yojana is becoming a big friend of poor and middle-class families.

Modi said the dedication of 7500th kendra is important as there were not even 100 kendras in India six years ago.

The prime minister pointed out that the central government is making all-out efforts to alleviate the financial woes of the needy seeking healthcare facilities. “For this, prices of essential medicines, heart stents, knee surgery-related equipment have been reduced manifold,” said Modi.

Union min assures aid

Meanwhile, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during the inaugural programme, said that these kendras can also be opened in collaboration with private hospitals and NGOs, while assuring central government’s support for the cause. He said that about seven lakh rupees will be provided every month till the next five years to aid towards readying the infrastructure and Janaushadhi kendras. He also assured of 20 per cent commission to the kendras.

The Union minister that there should be awareness among the people about these stores so that people will benefit and procure quick, regular and cheap medicines.

Mandaviya also dwelt at length upon the need to raise awareness among the citizenry about such kendras.

The Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana is one of Centre’s initiatives to provide quality medicines at affordable prices for all, especially people under the underprivileged section of society.

The medicines at the kendras are cheaper by 50 to 90 per cent in comparison to the average market prices.