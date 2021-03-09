Appeal to voters of NGH

TURA, Mar 9: In a bid to ensure inclusive participation by all eligible voters in the upcoming GHADC polls, the North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer has appealed to all voters under the district to come forward and cast their vote on April 12 in the election to Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) .

According to the appeal, the Postal Ballot facility has been extended to voters falling under Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens above 80 years to exercise their franchise.

The district control room helpline phone number has also been provided and those needing any information have been urged to contact Phone number-9485396456.