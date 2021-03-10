Ration card holders urged to submit Aadhar, Phone numbers

TURA, Mar 10: With regard to the partial modification in the implementation of “One Nation One Ration Card”, the Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills has informed that the Fair Price Shop Automation, Aadhar and Mobile number seeding of Fair Price Shop dealers and beneficiaries of each and every family member of PHH and AAY cards is mandatory for hassle free ePOS authentication at the time of delivery of foodgrains.

In this regard, all beneficiaries under PHH and AAY category have been directed to submit Aadhar card with mobile number of each and every family member at the earliest to their respective Fair Price Shop dealers for submission to Deputy Commissioner’s office, Tura.

All inspecting staff of the Supply department, Tura have also been urged to ensure 100 per cent collection of Aadhar cards and mobile number from the Fair Price Shop centres assigned to them.