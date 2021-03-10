MCC enforced in all Garo Hills districts

TURA, Mar 10: In view of the notification for holding of General Election to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on April 12, the West Garo HIlls District Magistrate has enforced the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the entire West Garo Hills district to ensure smooth, free and fair conduct of the election process in the area.

Further, in an order issued under Section 144 CrPC the District Magistrate also imposed a complete ban on carrying firearms, including licensed firearms in the entire area of the district till the date of counting of votes scheduled on Thursday, April 15. However, this instruction shall not apply to security forces, police personnel deployed for law and order duty during election, the order added.

The unlawful gathering of five or more persons at any given point of time in any area of the district during the electioneering exercise has also been prohibited and the political party (ies) or intending candidate (s) shall have to obtain permission from the Law and Order/ Model Code of Conduct Cell, Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Tura, prior to organising meeting/rallies/ procession, in connection with the election campaign.

A similar prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC was also issued for South Garo Hills District by Deputy Commissioner, W Nongsiez.

The order prohibits the wall writing, posters/papers or defacement in any other form or erecting/ displaying of cut – out, hoardings, banners, flags etc on any Government premises. The displaying of flags and banners etc in any private premises or in private and commercial vehicles except with prior permission from the District Election Officer as well as the carrying of any type of arms, explosives in the entire District of South Garo Hills has been prohibited until the completion of the Election process. However the order does not apply to any enforcement authorities like police personnel, Home Guards, Forest Personnel, BSF and Civilians under Security Cover.

The order also restricted the Assembly of five or more persons in one place in the entire District of South Garo Hills.

Meanwhile, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is also in place in other districts of Garo Hills including East Garo Hills, North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.