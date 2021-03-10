St. Xavier’s to resume classes from March 11

Mawkyrwat, March 9: 14 days after eight labourers from Assam were brutally attacked by a group of about 15-20 masked men leading to the death of one, the Kohima Region of the Society of Jesuits today decided to resume classes for the higher secondary section from March 11 while the decision to start the college and the construction work will be put on hold till things are clearly sorted out.

In a letter addressed generally to leaders of the Umoid area in South West Khasi Hills District, Fr. Melvil Pereira SJ, Regional Superior, Kohima, said, “When we came to Umoid three years ago, we came in with a lot of enthusiasm. We were greatly encouraged by the support you offered to Fr. Paul in the initial stages which was extended to Fr. David later. We had ambitious plans for the college as we were aware that this was the need of the hour and of the place.

“However, the recent incident at Umoid has greatly dampened our spirits and made us re-think about our plans for the college. We are disturbed not only by the fact that our labourers were attacked but also with the fear that the same fate could befall any of our students, staff members or even the Fathers or Sisters in the future. Despite doing all that was needed to be done legally, our workers were still attacked.”

“In the meantime, I am aware that you have held many meetings among yourselves condemning the incident that occurred. We sincerely hope that the culprits will be brought to book and that justice may be done to the victims. Let us continue to dialogue and find the best way forward. We bank on your support,” Fr. Pereira said in the letter.

Meanwhile, Principal of St. Xavier College Umoid, Fr. Paul Coelho informed that the classes for the higher secondary section will resume on March 11 as they have to give time for outstation staff and students to return.