Williamson to miss B’desh ODI series

WELLINGTON, March 9: Captain Kane Williamson will miss New Zealand’s three one-day internationals against Bangladesh later this month with an elbow injury.
In a statement New Zealand Cricket medical manager Dayle Shackel said Williamson has a small tear in his left elbow tendon that requires immediate treatment.
He will rejoin New Zealand for its two-Test series against England in May before the WTC final against India. (AP)

