Opposition accuses Conrad of misleading House on PPA

SHILLONG, March 11: The Opposition MLAs in Meghalaya on Thursday decided to move a breach of privilege motion against Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma for misleading the House with regards to the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed between the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and the erstwhile Congress-led MDA Government in 2007.

Talking to reporters, Leader of the Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma informed that the members of the Opposition would move breach of privilege motion against the Chief Minister during the ongoing Budget Session.

According to him, the Chief Minister with a pre-determined motive had tried to misinform and mislead the House.

“We cannot allow such unwanted precedence to be created for the future,” Sangma said.

He further claimed that he (Chief Minister) had misled the House by claiming that the government had to pay Rs 11 crore every month to the NTPC despite not taking power from them in view of the agreement signed in 2007.

“I have the copy of the agreement. But there was no mention about the Rs 11 crore which is required to be paid by the State Government,” Leader of Opposition informed.

Accusing the Chief Minister for trying to play to the gallery, Leader of Opposition stated that the worst thing was that they had misinformed which amounts to breach of privilege of the House.

“This was done with sheer malafide and pre-determines intent to engage in another narrative and hide the facts. This attempt to mislead and misinform the House coming from none other than the leader of the House,” he said.

According to him, there has been a number of instances in the past where there is an attempt to mislead the House.

“We can witness there is an attempt to mislead the house again and again,” Dr. Mukul added.