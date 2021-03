Difficult to beat India at home: Morgan

Ahmedabad, March 11: England could get an idea of where they stand heading into this year’s World Cup at the end of their limited overs engagements against formidable India, captain Eoin Morgan said on Thursday.

India and England start their T20 series on Friday, and that will be followed by 3 ODIs.

“It is going to be from our point of view a learning process, going through what positions we might find ourselves in seven month’s time at the World Cup, with a perfect case scenario that we are playing against one of the best sides in the world, in their backyard and we know they are very difficult to beat,” Morgan said.

He was addressing a pre-match press conference here. Morgan said the Virat Kohli-led India are a very difficult side to beat in their backyard and the limited overs matches will be a challenge for his team.

“I do, I probably replicate the answer. India are the team to beat given we are playing them away from home. They are a very difficult side to beat in India,” Morgan said ahead of the series opener at Motera.

Morgan also said that English cricketers’ tryst with the IPL has “massively benefitted” his team and the “priceless” experience could hold it in good stead in the upcoming T20 World Cup. (PTI)