Online job drive receives positive response: Assam Cong

GUWAHATI, March 12: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Assam, the Opposition Congress claims to have received “enormous” response to its recently launched online job drive for unemployed youths as a part of ‘Congressor 5 Guarantee’ campaign in the state.

Over 70,000 registrations have been noted on the party’s campaign website: www.Congressor5Guarantee.in since the launch of the online job drive on March 4.

The party has guaranteed one lakh government jobs, annually, “once it is elected in the poll-bound state, translating to five lakh government jobs during the course of its tenure.”

“People have accepted the party’s vision of progress, acquiring a strong testimonial with the staggering number of applications secured for guaranteed government employment,” a statement issued here by the party on Friday said.

Senior leaders of the party took to social media to claim success of the online job guarantee programme.

“Assam is on its way to fulfill its dreams of a progressive future with its youngsters showing immense support for Congress’s Job Guarantee Programme, for which over 70,000 guarantees have already been given out,” Rajya Sabha MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora affirmed.

Lok Sabha MP and chairman of the Congress campaign committee, Pradyut Bordoloi asserted, “Over 70,000 guarantees since the launch of the registration of Congress’ job guarantee programme is indicative of the progressive vision that Congress has for Assam.”

Among the “five guarantees” are a hike in the daily wages of tea garden workers, a law to invalidate the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), five lakh government jobs, free electricity up to 200 units per household and Rs 2,000 per month to homemakers.

It may be noted that launching the ‘Asom Basaon Ahok’ (Save Assam) Yatra campaign across the state, the party had on Thursday launched the ‘Congressor 5 Guarantee’ Yatra.

The yatra was flagged off by All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge (Assam), Jitendra Singh at Paschim Nagaon near Jagiroad town.

“Congress is focused on charting progressive growth for Assam and opening paths for the youth to fulfill their dreams,” Lok Sabha MP and manifesto committee chairman, Gaurav Gogoi iterated.