Hashmatullah Shahidi led a dominant Afghanistan on Thursday to a mammoth total of 545/4, with his captain Asghar Afghan waiting until the left-hander reached 200, to declare. Reach he did, and he walked back to a standing ovation from his teammates and opponents with 200 runs to his name off 443 deliveries. He spent 590 minutes at the crease, hitting 21 fours and one six. (IANS)