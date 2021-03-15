Kareena’s special birthday wish for her ‘lal’ Aamir

Mumbai, March 14 : Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her friend and co-star Aamir Khan on his birthday.

Kareena and Aamir will together be seen in their upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

Posting a picture of a turban-clad Aamir in the movie’s get-up, Kareena wrote, : “Happy birthday my Lal… There will never be another like you.A Can’t wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film. ”

“Laal Singh Chaddha” is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”.

Kareena and Aamir are sharing screen space together for the third time afterA “Talaash: The Answer Lies Within” (2012) and “3 Idiots” (2009).(IANS)