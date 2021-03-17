3 gold, 1 silver for Meghalaya in Kettlebell Championship

SHILLONG: Meghalaya won 3 gold and 1 silver medal at the recently concluded 2021 Kettlebell Championship held in Mumbai,

Lanu Longkumer won 1 gold in 70 kg weight category in 10 minutes set clean and jerk with the 16 kilo Kettlebell and 1 gold in 5 minute set with the 20 kilo kettlebell, while Rahul Sharma won a gold in 10 minute Snatch set with the 16 kilo bell and 1 silver in clean and jerk with the 16 kilo kettlebell according to their coach Sandeep Sharma.