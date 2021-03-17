3 gold, 1 silver for Meghalaya in Kettlebell Championship

MEGHALAYANews AlertSPORTS
By Bureau

SHILLONG: Meghalaya won 3 gold and 1 silver medal at the recently concluded 2021 Kettlebell Championship held in Mumbai,
Lanu Longkumer won 1 gold in 70 kg weight category in 10 minutes set clean and jerk with the 16 kilo Kettlebell and 1 gold in 5 minute set with the 20 kilo kettlebell, while Rahul Sharma won a gold in 10 minute Snatch set with the 16 kilo bell and 1 silver in clean and jerk with the 16 kilo kettlebell according to their coach Sandeep Sharma.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.