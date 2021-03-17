Hyundai India sells over 1.21 lk all-new Creta SUV in 1 year

New Delhi, March 16 : Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said that it has sold over 1.21 lakh unit sales of all-new Creta SUV since its launch in a span of 1 year.

The all-new Creta has spearheaded Hyundai’s SUV leadership in India in CY2020.

The vehicle is powered by advanced powertrain options such as ‘1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 and 1.5 l MPi Petrol (6MT/ IVT), 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/ 6AT) and Powerful 1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT)’.

Launched in 2015, Hyundai Creta has become a household name with over 5.8 lakh units sold in the domestic market so far.

Additionally, Hyundai has continued to bolster the ‘Make in India’ initiative with an export of over 2.16 lakh units of Creta from India.(IANS)