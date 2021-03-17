Mercedes-Benz India launches new E-Class

New Delhi, March 16 : Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday launched the new E-Class with prices ranging from Rs 63.6 lakh to Rs 80.9 lakh.

The company launched the E-Class in three variants ‘E 200’, ‘E 220 d’ and ‘E 350 d’.

“We had to advance the launch of the new E-Class owing to the successful run out of the outgoing model much ahead of our planning and for an overwhelming interest for the new model,” said Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“We are confident that with our balanced variant strategy, the new E-Class will strongly appeal to not only the chauffeur-driven luxury dweller, but also to the driving enthusiast who wants a sporty and fun car to drive around, without compromising on any of the luxury features.”

According to Schwenk, the company will launch 15 new products this year.

“Our sedan segment remains one of our key focus areas this year and we are confident the E-Class will continue to remain the most successful luxury sedan of India.”

At present, the E-Class remains Mercedes-Benz India’s largest selling model with more than 46,000 units on Indian roads.(IANS)