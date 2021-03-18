Adopt two govt schools each, MLAs urged

SHILLONG, March 17: Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday suggested that each of the state’s 60 legislators adopt two government-run schools and bring about a mass movement in educational reform.

“We tend to complain about the quality of education in government schools, which is not good. If 60 of us adopt two schools each and monitor them, it will be a mass movement,” Rymbui said, countering a barrage of supplementary questions on education from the Congress and some associate members of the ruling coalition.

At the end of House proceedings for the day, Umroi legislator, George Lyngdoh said, “All schools are under our supervision, directly or indirectly. Adopting two schools in what manner is something which has to be looked into.”

“There should be a complete proposal on adoption in terms of finance, evaluation or grooming schools. That is yet to be discussed. Let us see,” he added.

Mawsynram MLA, HM Shangpliang said, “All schools within a constituency fall under the lookout of the local MLA. There are hundreds of them in my constituency and as such, I do not understand the logic behind the adoption of just two schools.”

Referring to the Minister’s statement, Shangpliang said, “In what sense he says an MLA can adopt two schools? Is the government going to give us funds? The MPs are given specific funds to adopt a village. Let the government give us funds so we can take care of two schools. In my opinion, this is not practical,” he added.

West Shillong MLA, Mohendro Rapsang said, “To me, all schools are important, not just two. Improvement is required for all and it should be equal. There are more than 100 schools in big constituencies.”

Opposition Chief Whip and Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie said there is no problem in adopting two schools but it will not work out in the long run since MLAs are elected for a period of five years and what if they are not re-elected.