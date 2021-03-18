Meghalaya Lokayukta for CBI probe into coal scam

SHILLONG, March 17: The Meghalaya Lokayukta has once again advised the state government to recommend CBI inquiry to find out the mastermind of the illegal mining and transportation of coal.

Hearing a petition filed by leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma against illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state, the Lokayukta heard the counsel of the petitioner as well as the government advocate.

“There should be inquiry to find out the mastermind of the illegal mining and transportation of coal. This could be unearthed only by an independent inquiry by a central organisation like CBI,” the order said.

Recalling that this forum had earlier passed an order for CBI inquiry but the same is has been challenged in the High Court of Meghalaya the panel said that having no scope for ordering a CBI inquiry it has been felt proper to advise the state government to recommend a CBI inquiry from their end.

“It is to everybody’s knowledge that the racket is being run by some powerful syndicate against whom no individual citizen could come forward to lodge a complaint revealing their identity. The popularly elected state government for the benefit of the entire society, particularly for the economic interest, is expected to take a decision on this. This petition accordingly stands disposed of,” the order further states.

Earlier, at the very outset senior Government Advocate, S Sen pointed out that today the petitioner was supposed to furnish more information and documentations but it is not done. PT Sangma, counsel for Mukul Sangma, submitted that he could not submit any additional document ( as the copy of the report was received late.

PT Sangma however submitted before the panel that the enquiry does not reflect the entire facts as alleged in the letter addressed to the Chief Secretary.

“After having heard learned counsels for the parties, what is discernible is that the feedbacks have since been received from the government, the instant proceeding in the present form has become redundant and it is deemed fit and proper to close it at this stage. The same is accordingly closed,” the order said.

However, the anti-graft panel said that liberty is granted to Leader of the Opposition and for that matter any member of the society, associations or organisations to file formal complaint petition before this forum or any other appropriate forum in accordance with law, if so advised.

The senior government advocate raised objection to giving liberty to file fresh petition but the panel said that this objection cannot be accepted taking into account that the fact of illegal mining and illegal transportation of coal is still going on and there is a widespread demand in the entire state of Meghalaya to stop such illegal mining and transportation of coal.

The Lokayukta further said that the state government has no doubt indicated the action already taken by it and their action plan, but it is quite doubtful if they would yield the desired result.