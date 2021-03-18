MLA flags assault on Meghalaya’s ecology

SHILLONG, March 17: With Wahumkhrah and Umshyrpi classified and included in the list of most-polluted rivers in the country by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), independent MLA from Mawphlang, Syntar Klas Sunn, on Wednesday said the environmental degradation in the state is a matter of grave concern.

Taking part in a discussion on the issue in the Assembly during the ongoing budget session, Sunn pointed out that Byrnihat has been included in the list of non-attainment towns of the country in respect of air pollution.

He observed that the operation of 17 illegal coke factories at Shallang area, West Khasi Hills, in addition to four legal ones, is greatly contributing to pollution of the environment.

The independent legislator called for the enforcement of stringent measures in the implementation of climate change adaptation programme by the government to protect the fragile environment.

“The existing organisational structure of the Meghalaya Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) is inadequate and under strength,” Sunn observed.

He asked if the state government, by any notification, has exempted any area or areas of the state from the purview of Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1974 in line with para 19 of this Act.

Stating that an unplanned and haphazard setting up of industry substantially increases the risk to the environment, he asked if the government is contemplating and preparing zoning atlas for the setting up of industries in the state.

The MLA also asked if the government was actively considering the proposal for restructuring of the organisational structures and staffing pattern of the MSPCB in line with the July 13, 2017 order of the National Green Tribunal.

Forest and Environment Minister, James PK Sangma replied that the government is concerned about the delicate ecological balance and the impact of many activities on the environment. He said the zoning atlas was in the form of a pilot project in 2001 under a World Bank-aided project.

According to him, the zoning atlas was limited to industrial areas, owned by the government. The zoning atlas for the setting up of industries will not entail those industries which are set up outside these industrial estates and industrial areas, he said.

Sangma further said that the government went ahead and came out with citing norms for different kinds of industries.

“These activities for which citing norms were prescribed were pertaining to coke plants, stone crushers, brick kilns and vehicle workshops. Certain norms and criteria will have to be fulfilled wherever such industries are set up,” the Minister said.

On the MPSCB’s present staff strength, he said there are many vacancies in the board.

“There is an attempt to fill up these vacancies. There are many sanctioned posts which could not be filled up due to financial constraints. The manpower shortage, however, does not affect the functioning of the board,” Sangma said.

According to him, the problem of shortage of manpower is not unique to the MSPCB as the CPCB and other pollution boards of other states are also faced with such shortfall.

Replying to a question raised by Sunn on whether the mushrooming of coke factories at Shallang is part of the plan process of the government, the Minister said that the stand of the government is to maintain a certain amount of balance.

“We are very considerate of the fact that the environment is absolutely important. But, livelihood is also equally important. We have to strike a balance to ensure that livelihood does come up and at the same time, the environment is protected,” he added.