Govt to renew demand for agri varsity

SHILLONG, March 17: The state government is going to make a fresh bid for a central agriculture university in Meghalaya with Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh set to visit the national capital after the end of the Budget session to pursue the matter with central leaders.

The state government had earlier handed over 200 acres of land at Kyrdemkulai for the purpose but the university proposal was rejected by the central government and a college of agriculture was sanctioned instead.

Replying to a zero hour notice moved by Mawsynram MLA Himalaya Shangpliang, the Agriculture minister said he will visit New Delhi with a KSU delegation for an audience with the Union Agriculture Minister in this regard.

Lyngdoh also informed that he had discussed the matter with Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Vincent H. Pala and had urged him to join hands with the government in pursuing the university demand with the Union Ministry.

Lyngdoh also recalled that the state government and even the chief minister had written to the Prime Minister and the Union Agriculture Minister to urge them to establish a central agricultural university in Meghalaya and not a constituent College of Agriculture.

The then Planning Commission of India had approved the proposal in 2010 and the Department of Agricultural Research and Education and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research had recommended the site at Kyrdemkulai for the agriculture varsity.