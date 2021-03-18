ISBT may be operational by May

SHILLONG, March 17: Power Minister James Sangma on Wednesday informed the House that the much-awaited Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Mawlai Mawiong is likely to be operationalised by May.

Replying to Congress legislator PT Sawkmie, James said that 85 per cent of the work on the project has already been completed. “The ISBT project is likely to get operationalised by May 2021,” the power minister said.

Earlier, Sawkmie had raked up the issue on the delay to complete the project.

Moving a cut motion, Sawkmie said, “There are many construction works which are still pending. I would like to urge the government to complete the project at the earliest”.

Albeit Sawkmie exhorted the state government to give preference to the youths from Mawlai Mawiong Rim while filling up posts in the ISBT, James called a spade a spade and said the recruitment will be done as per government norms.

Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh, too, accentuated the need to commission the project at the earliest since it is a big investment.