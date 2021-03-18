Uddhav requested me to reinstate Sachin Vaze in 2018: Devendra Fadnavis

New Delhi, March 17 : Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had called him in 2018, requesting him to reinstate Sachin Vaze in the police.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis demanded that a proper investigation be done to find out who the the all-powerful people in the government allegedly “operating Vaze” were.

Fadnavis said that when he was chief minister in 2018, there was pressure from the Shiv Sena to reinstate Vaze in service. “Several Shiv Sena ministers in my government requested me to reinstate Vaze. Even Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had called me, asking me to reinstate Vaze,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis revealed that he took the opinion from the advocate general, who suggested it was not lawful to reinstate Vaze, who had been suspended by the High Court.

“In 2020, citing the pandemic, the Shiv Sena government reinstated Vaze and made him head of the Crime Intelligence Unit. After joining back, his stature grew. He acted like de facto Commissioner of Mumbai Police,” alleged the former Maharashtra chief minister.

Fadnavis further demanded that National Investigation Agency probe must both the cases — the Hiren murder and explosives-laden SUV found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence — as these were inter-connected.

“A proper investigation will bring out the truth and the entire conspiracy theory,” he said.(IANS)