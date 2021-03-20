BSF detains B’deshi girl, Indian man

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya frontier on Thursday apprehended a minor Bangladeshi girl and an Indian man on the Indian side of the porous borders.

The 16-year-old girl had reportedly eloped with Taktar Miah Miah (23) of Mahendraganj and illegally entered in India.

After foiling the illegal entry bid, the BSF deployed at BOP Lukaichar handed over the minor to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) in presence of police representatives as a goodwill gesture.

Albeit Taktar was handed over to his family members, a complaint has been lodged against him with Mahenderganj Police Station.

Meanwhile, BSF IG, Meghalaya Frontier, Hardeep Singh, said, “The population residing close to the international boundary on both sides (India and Bangladesh) of the border has ethnic and cultural similarity, which makes it more sensitive and poses a serious challenge to both the border guarding forces.”