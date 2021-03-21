2 cops injured in mob attack in UP district

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two policemen, including the in-charge of a police outpost, were attacked with bricks and stones by a group of men in the Rasoolabad area of Kanpur Dehat district.

The incident took place, late on Saturday evening, when a police team had gone to settle a dispute between a couple in the Bheekdev village in Rasoolabad.

“As the policemen, including Kahinjari police outpost in-charge — Gajendra Pal Singh and head constable Samar Singh — were trying to sort out the dispute between Rafiq and his wife, the family members of the former pelted stones on the police team,” said the police.

The injured policemen, including Gajendra Pal Singh (police outpost in-charge) and head constable Samar Singh were admitted to a private hospital in Kanpur.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary, told reporters, “A case has been registered against a dozen persons from the Bheekdev village and the accused will not be spared.” (IANS)