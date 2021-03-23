UDP optimistic of changing times for GHADC, fields 18 candidates

By Our Reporter

TURA, March 22: The chaos and anti-incumbency factor surrounding the outgoing NPP led alliance in the GHADC is giving optimism for the regional United Democratic Party in the upcoming council elections where they have fielded as many as 18 candidates, including two women.

From former GHADC Chairman Cary Ch Marak in Balachanda to sitting MDC and strong contender Davier M Sangma from Gasuapara constituency, the party leaders are calling upon the voters that it is time to change for a better future.

Interestingly, unlike the Congress and the NPP, the UDP has not put up any non-tribal candidate in this election thereby avoiding a backlash from protesting groups opposed to inclusion of non-tribal candidates in the council polls.

The party has two lady candidates in its list of contestants, namely Diana N Marak in Wagesik (Baghmara) and Dr Pilne A Sangma in the all important Tura MDC seat.

Dr Pilne Sangma is taking on heavyweights from the three major political parties- Semford B Sangma from the NPP, Kunal Ch Momin from the Congress and Bernard N Marak of the BJP, besides Independents.

A win in a constituency currently represented by the state’s very own chief minister is something the opponents of the NPP are keen to take home.

Being the only woman candidate to be pitted against an all male group in Tura, the UDP candidate could upset the applecart by garnering support from the large women voters of the constituency.

The imbroglio in the district council where workers have been left unpaid for over two years and the rising chorus for an investigation into alleged misappropriation of central funds has only bolstered the chances for parties like the UDP, the BJP and the Congress.

Despite both UDP and NPP jointly sharing power in the state, the decision of either party to go independent for the council polls could turn out to be a double edged sword. It may bolster their chances of victory or eventually lead to a split in votes of the alliance paving the way for a third force to slip in and stand at the podium. Under the current circumstances, it could go either way.