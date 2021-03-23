ILP row: No update on Shah’s visit

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: There is no update from the state or Centre on Union Health Minister Amit Shah’s Shillong visit to hold a meet on the Inner-line Permit (ILP) issue.

In February, when Shah had assured a delegation from the state that he would visit Shillong for two days in March to hear all stakeholders and their demand for Inner-line Permit in the state. Cabinet minister and BJP leader, AL Hek, confirmed that there was no intimation on Shah’s visit.

He, however, said that the chief minister might have some details.

The police officials also confirmed the same.

Shah’s plans being deferred is indicative of the fact that he is making the state leadership run between Shillong and Delhi over the issue.

Shah had visited Shillong for a day on January 23, but did not discuss the issue with pressure groups and civil society organisations.

He had subsequently asked the leaders of civil society organisations to visit New Delhi and discuss the issue with him. Shah later shifted the venue of his proposed meeting from New Delhi to Shillong.

The unavailability of clear-cut information on Shah’s visit to the state has drawn flak from the Opposition and the Khasi Students Union, who want government to come clean on the matter.