NGH residents sensitized on traffic rules and road safety

TURA, March 24: In an effort to enlighten all road users on rules and regulations associated with driving, the District Legal Services Authourity, North Garo Hills District on Wednesday, organised an awareness programme on Traffic Rules and Road Safety at Dekachang Community Hall in Resubelpara.

Briefing the gathering of drivers’ association and the youth of the area, Z J Sangma, ADC & Member Secretary DLSA said that all road users should be acquainted with traffic rules. Citing examples of road accidents, he remarked that ignorance of rules is the major cause and raised the need to make both drivers and pedestrians aware of traffic rules and road safety measures.

District Transport Officer, C G Momin speaking as one of the resource persons highlighted the gathering on various penal laws under Motor Vehicle Acts. According to his observation, most of the accidents apart from mechanical defects can be evaded if drivers follow traffic rules. Hence, he urged upon them to drive with care and caution while also paying attention to signages that have been put up on certain roads and junctions for their own safety as well as for the safety of others.

B R Kundu, Additional Superintendent of Police, Resubelpara also apprised the gathering on the methods and measures related to road safety.