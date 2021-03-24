When should leaders apologize and when not?

Editor,

When we wrong someone we know, even unintentionally, we are generally expected to apologize. The person we hurt feels entitled to an admission of error and an expression of regret. We, in turn, try to ameliorate the situation by saying, “I’m sorry,” and perhaps making restitution. But when we’re leaders or acting as leaders, the circumstances are different. Leaders are responsible not only for their own behavior but also for that of their members and followers, who (in our case) might number in the hundreds. The first question, then, is who exactly is the guilty party here? The degree of damage is an issue as well. When a leader feels obliged to apologize, especially for an inappropriate trespass into civilized society in which its followers were involved, the harm inflicted was likely serious, widespread, and enduring.

So, after denying and procrastinating for a few days, we’ve realised that if we wanted to get back on the task of demanding for our rights the right way, we have no choice but to offer an abject apology — and a printed one, at that — for having had an inappropriate and controversial entry into the Ri Tip-Briew Tip-Blei of Meghalaya.

Well first and foremost, we’ll begin by apologizing for illegally keeping a temporary headquarter at a rented house of one of our members (Publicity Secretary, D. Mawlong) without receiving any such NOC from the Headman or the knowledge of Nongmynsong locality representatives or even the landlord. We only did it since our permanent headquarter at Mawïong Rim had been busted a few months back. We also apologize for revealing the good name of Nongmynsong locality thereby tarnishing its clean image. It was wrong and we deeply regret it. We apologize to the respectable MLA of Pynthor Umkhrah, the local Headman and locality representatives as well. We also apologize to all the moral police NGOs who are disgusted by our very presence in society.

We also apologize for the obscene viral video that was posted on our Telegram group (@RotAssociationOfMeghalaya) featuring a nephew of respectable MLA from Mawlai, which according to social media reports, is also the main reason for the death of the Lapalang girl found inside a car at Mawpat a few weeks back. We apologize even though we have nothing to do with it — the public group was created simply to receive and tend to grievances of fellow sex workers. And finally, we would also like to apologize for forming and illegally running an Association without any legal permission from state authorities. Our motive was never to defame but only to get the government’s attention, our voices heard and problems solved too. Our motive was simply to demand for our rights.

Since leaders speak for, as well as to their followers, their apologies have broad implications. The act of apology is carried out not merely at the level of the individual but also at the level of the association. It is not only personal but also public. It is a performance in which every expression matters and every word becomes part of the public record. So once again, we apologize!

Yours etc.,

P Mylliemngap

General Secretary, Rot

Association Of Meghalaya

Meghalaya in the doldrums

Editor,

A democratically elected Government is by the people, of the people and for the people. But in Meghalaya it is quite different because although it is by the people and of the people it is not for the people which is evident as load shedding is going on for nearly a month with empty promises made by the Govt. What welfare can a citizen expect from the Govt. Which in spite of availing loans from the Centre and other sources is unable to pay its dues to power supply agencies like NTPC, NEEPCO etc? A small state like Tripura is selling power and our state owes them also. How and where the money received is going that the public has to bear the brunt of the Govt’s inefficiency?

What ails the Govt is a total failure in planning their projects. Many projects taken up by the Govt. and assisted by the Centre remain incomplete and these are reflected in the CAG report. Why is there is no budget for the MeECL towards receipt and expenditure? How much arrears are due from the Govt. departments which consume maximum power? In spite of Centre’s loan for payment to the power supply agencies, to tide over the present crisis, no payments have yet been made to them. Why should the public be penalized for no fault of theirs? In Meghalaya no project is completed. This results in time and the cost overruns and the Govt. goes to the centre with a begging bowl for loans. It is high time that the name of Meghalaya (abode of clouds) be renamed as “Loanalaya” (abode of loans). Will the Govt. be sincere in their efforts to come out with concrete plans for the most urgent projects rather than the projects that are less important? It appears that the Govt. is not at all concerned about the corruption which is ailing its departments. If proper steps are not taken up immediately the good name of the state will be tarnished and it will be difficult to bring it on track.

Yours etc.,

S.L. Singhania

President, Police Bazar

Welfare Society

On extending age limit

Editor,

Apropos the news item which appeared in your esteemed daily on March 20, 2021 under the heading, “MLA wants age limit for job- seekers upped”. Many would agree that Mr. Nongrum’s request to the state government to raise the upper age limit to apply for government jobs is a legitimate one based on reasons elaborated by him on the floor of the Assembly. But Nongrum’s is a lone voice in the wilderness having had no support from fellow legislators as if these legislators have no unemployed youth in their constituencies.

The Chief Minister who expressed his personal reservations about the proposal of increasing the age limit is requested to instruct the relevant department to study and learn from Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Jharkhand, Punjab and other states which found no hurdles in increasing the age limit for their tribals. Surely, the Chief Minister does not think that these states have done wrong. Contrary to the CM’s view that fresh graduates will be discouraged if the age limit is increased, I think these young people will be encouraged knowing that they will be having several more opportunities to crack the job exams.

Regarding those persons who would join government service at an older age (in case the age limit is enhanced) and would therefore have less avenues for promotion and also less pension benefits, the government need not be paternalistic about them for these people would be adults and would know how to plan for their old age. The Chief Minister has a point though in respect of uniformed services, the members of which need to be in peak physical condition. Hence, this category of service may be exempted from any age hike.

As done by other states mentioned above, our government could start by enhancing the age limit for Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted), Group ‘C’ and Group “D’ categories of posts. After all, our government has already increased the eligible age limit for teachers to 37 years.

Also the KSU chief expressing concern about the plight of job seekers during the swearing in ceremony of new office bearers of his organization is hopefully not just tokenism. Will the KSU finally take up the genuine issues of young people whose interests it professes to be fighting for?

Yours etc.,

Samuel Swett,

Shillong-2