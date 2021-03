SHILLONG, March 24: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong will inaugurate the Bailey bridge over Dwar Ksuid river today.

The original bridge was damaged last year after which construction of the Bailey bridge was taken up.

Presently all heavy vehicles are plying through Shillong.

Tynsong will also lay the foundation stone of the World Bank-funded MITP Road project at Mawlaingut in East Khasi Hills on Thursday.