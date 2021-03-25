Keen to resume Marriot Hotel project: Dhar

SHILLONG, March 24: The state government will push to resume the defunct five-star Marriot Hotel project at Jail Road after the GHADC elections.

Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar today asserted that the department will ensure that construction is resumed at the earliest.

“I will call a meeting after the GHADC polls to ensure that the project resumes at the earliest,” he said.

The minister also informed that the contract has been awarded to a new party.

Declining to reveal the name of the new contractor(s), Dhar said, “The new party wants some modification in the previous agreement and we have to examine if the demands are reasonable or not.”

Dhar further informed that he has sought the opinion of the state’s Advocate General on the matter following which it would be placed before the Cabinet for approval.

Construction of the hotel began in 2010-2011 and HM Cements, which was awarded the contract, was to complete it within 27 months of getting the land that was allotted on lease for 30 years under PPP mode by the Urban Affairs Department in 2010.