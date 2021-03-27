Webinar on contributions of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya

By Our Reporter

SHILL ONG, March 26: The Incubation Centre, NEHU, in collaboration with the Deendayal Upadhyaya Community College for Skill Development (Wahiajer, Shillong), and the Indian Science Congress Association, Kolkata, organised a webinar on ‘Life Sketch and Contributions of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’ on Friday at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong.

One of the spokesperson during the event, Hemant R Kushwaha, Co-ordinator at Innovation and Incubation, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, highlighted that the principle of integral humanism, which can be defined as a classless, casteless and conflict-free social order along with the integration of indigenous culture and the social, political and economic fabric of the nation can bring peace and prosperity, a philosophy on which Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya devoted his life.

Dr JN Nayak, Registrar, NEHU, stressed on the need to conduct similar programmes to highlight and confer about the philosophy of unifying India as one, with no issues related to religion, cast, race, place of birth, etc.

The programme was attended by over 100 participants from Meghalaya.