HSPDP joins power crisis critics

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 27: After the United Democratic Party (UDP), the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has now started speaking up on the crisis in the Power department.

“We already had discussions on illegal mining of coal and its transportation. There is a crisis in the Power department and our party will soon let its decision known,” former Minister and HSPDP legislator, Samlin Malngiang said.

The HSPDP is a constituent of the National People’s Party-led ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).

Malngiang refused to comment on the demand for the removal of Power Minister James Sangma and the CMD of Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), stating that the HSPDP is trying to arrive at a collective decision.

“I don’t want to make any comment on this now. The discussions are on. Let the party take a collective decision,” he said.

He said although HSPDP and UDP are parts of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), the HSPDP had independently decided on writing a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, demanding the ouster of the Power Minister and the CMD of MeECL.

The RDA is a coalition of regional forces within the MDA. After UDP’s letter to the CM, another MDA constituent, BJP, had said if any Minister is inefficient, it is better for him to leave the department.

Claiming that he had highlighted the ills in the Power department when all political parties were keeping mum, state BJP president Ernest Mawrie asked why the UDP was demanding James’ removal after the problem of load-shedding had been solved.