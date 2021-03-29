26 policemen injured in Bangladesh violence

Dhaka, March 28 : At least 26 police personnel have been injured in Bangladesh during an attack carried out by the radical Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam’s activists.

The activists on Saturday targetted the Aruail police camp in Sarail Upazila in Brahmanpuria. Besides, six policemen were also attacked by the militants at a police station in Bhanga in Faridpur district.

Bangladesh has witnessed disturbance in the past few days following demonstrations in some parts of the country, including in capital Dhaka. against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Thousands of Islamists in Chittagong, led by Hefazat militants of JMB, staged demonstrations in Dhaka, Chattogram, Brahmanbaria and other places after the noon prayers on Friday, protesting Modi’s Bangladesh visit.

Prior to the demonstration, police and BGB were deployed in large numbers in the allies and streets across Paltan, Gulistan and Baitul Mukarram mosque areas. The security in the areas had been beefed up.

The attack on Aruail police camp took place at around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday. Inspector (Investigation) of Sarail police station Kabir Hossain is among the injured policemen.

According to the police and locals, several thousand madrasa students accompanied by locals brought out a rally at Aruail bazaar at 2 p.m. led by Maulana Abu Taher, Hossain Ahmed, Mahmudur Rashed and Oliullah protesting a two-day-long visit of Modi to Bangladesh.

In Bhanga of Faridpur district, the main gate of the police station and two police motorcycles were vandalised.

Security measures have been beefed up at Bhanga by deploying BGB and RAB along with police.

Militant leaders of Hefazat on Saturday warned that they would go for a series of demonstrations if the government tries to interrupt the Sunday’s hartal (general strike) being observed in protest of attacks on anti-Modi campaigners.

While addressing a protest programme in front of Baitul Mokarram Mosque in Dhaka on Saturday, the radical islamists threatened that the government would be held responsible in case of any unwarranted situation.

In a press conference at the capital’s Purana Paltan on Friday night, Hefazat-e-Islam’s Nayeb-Ameer Abdur Rab Yousufi called a countrywide demonstration on Saturday and a dawn to dusk ‘hartal’ on Sunday.(IANS)