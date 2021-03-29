Assam election dept takes sand art route to woo voters to polling booths

GUWAHATI, March 29: The office of the chief electoral officer, Assam took yet another innovative way under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities in the form of sand art at Rajaduwar Ghat here to generate electoral awareness among voters.

Five artists – Pavan Das, Subhash Medhi, Jayanta Hazarika, Bidyut Nath and Himangshu Sarma completed the work on sand measuring 800 square feet on the Brahmaputra bank.

The impressive sand art work had messages such as “Let’s Vote” and “No Voter Left Behind” with images depicting a man, a woman and a voter’s finger which symbolises voter participation from all sections of the society.

“This is a humble attempt to make voters aware of the importance of voting rights and make them participate in the ongoing festival of democracy,” an official statement said.

The artists had started working on it since Sunday midnight and completed the work around 3:30pm on Monday, which coincided with the festival of colours.

As it is, the Assam election department has been taking a number of activities under SVEEP to woo voters to the polling booths.

“The first phase polls across 47 Assembly constituencies in Upper Assam and north Assam witnessed a 79.97 (final figure) turnout of voters amid strict COVID-19 protocols in all the polling booths,” an official source informed on Monday evening.