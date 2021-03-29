BJP will not be able to repeat 2016 performance in Upper Assam: AIUDF

GUWAHATI, March 29: The Badaruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), an ally of the Opposition Congress, has accused the incumbent BJP of “misleading” the electorate, while claiming that “the defeat of the BJP-led “Mitrajoot” in the recently-concluded first phase Assam Assembly election appears certain”.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the AIUDF general secretary Haidor Hussain Bora predicted that the BJP would not be able to repeat its 2016 poll performance in Upper Assam as the support of “the (Modi) wave” it had five years back, was “missing” this time.

“Besides, the electorate of Upper Assam could not be influenced by the misinformation spread by the BJP leaders by taking the name of our party president, Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal,” Bora stated.

The party accused the BJP-led alliance government of failing to fulfill its commitments in the past five years. “Hence, to cover up for its failures, the star campaigners of BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P Nadda campaigned for the party in Assam by taking the name of party president Ajmal,” he alleged.

“The people of Assam have understood this and have given a befitting reply in the first phase polls. So, in the second phase (April 1) and final phase (April 6) polls too, the electorate would give their mandate in favour of the Mahajot (Grand Alliance). It is evident that the BJP has lost the trust of the people and will be ousted from power,” the AIUDF leader claimed.

Meanwhile, AIUDF president Ajmal said that he was “looking forward to supporting a Congress chief minister once the Mahajot forms the government after May 2.”

“I am very happy to hear from my friends in Upper Assam that the Congress-led Mahajot has swept the first phase. The lowest figure I am hearing from anyone is 30 seats. AIUDF looks forward to supporting a Congress chief minister after May 2,” Ajmal posted on his official Twitter handle.