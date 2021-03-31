All tests turn out negative at Don Bosco contact tracing

TURA, March 31: After 20 students who are inmates of the Boys’ Hostel at the Don Bosco Higher Secondary School in Tura tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, there has been no further spread of the virus, according to West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh.

Singh informed on Wednesday that following contact tracing of the positive patients, all contacts including faculty tested negative for Covid-19. The revelation comes as a relief to the citizens who feared its rapid spread after the virus’ sudden resurgence in the town.

“The boys (positive patients) are all keeping well and they have no covid symptoms. Doctors are monitoring them and good food is being provided in the Hostel. The school will reopen after completion of the containment period on Monday, April 12,” the Deputy Commissioner tweeted.

However, cautioning that there has been a spike in Covid-19 cases everywhere, Ram Singh urged all concerned including teachers above 45 years of age to get vaccinated from April 1 onwards at the nearest health centres to protect themselves as well as others.