Cash, valuables, liquor worth Rs 110.83 cr seized in Assam since Feb 26

GUWAHATI, March 31: Search operations by police, flying squads and surveillance teams have ensured cumulative seizures of cash, valuables and illegally transported liquor worth Rs 110.83 crore from various parts of Assam since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on February 26, 2021, in view of the ongoing Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

“Till now, seizure of drugs and narcotics worth Rs 34.29 crore , more than 16.61 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 33.44 crore , cash amounting Rs 24.50 crore, gold, silver jewellery, gold bars worth Rs 3.68 crore and freebies and other items worth Rs 14.91 crore have been made,” an official statement issued here on Wednesday informed.

In regard to the operations carried out by static surveillance teams and flying squads, drugs worth Rs 33.79 crore have been seized, including heroin (4,226.81 gm), tablets (1,74,088), crystalline methamphetamine (10.27 kg), capsules (1,22,100), ganja ( 6,892.82 kg), morphine (1000 gms) and brown sugar (252.85 gm).

“So far, 50 FIRs/police cases have been registered across the state related to expenditure violation and 5,234 FIRs/police cases lodged related to excise law violation,” the statement said.

“Regarding MCC violations reported online through the cVigil app till March 30, 2021, as many as 1,272 cases have been registered and 908 cases have been found correct, which were examined and disposed of. Offline registered cases received stand at 1,424,” it added.