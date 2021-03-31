HDFC Bank customers face issues in netbanking, mobile app

Mumbai, March 30 : In yet another technical glitch, some customers of HDFC Bank on Tuesday faced issues while accessing the bank’s netbanking services and the mobile app.

In a tweet, HDFC Bank Cares said that the bank is looking into the issue.

“Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologise for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you,” it said.

The glitch resulted in complaints by customers on social media.

It comes over four months after the major outage in the bank’s internet banking and payment system on November 21, 2020 due to a power failure in the primary data centre.

Against the backdrop of incident, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December asked HDFC Bank to temporarily stop all launches of the digital business generating activities and sourcing of new credit card customers.

Last month, the RBI appointed an external professional IT firm to carry out a special audit of the entire IT infrastructure of HDFC Bank following the outage.(IANS)