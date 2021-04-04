Cong for CBI probe into Saubhagya ‘scam’

SHILLONG, April 3: The Congress said a PIL needs to be filed in the Meghalaya High Court for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of Saubhagya scheme in the state.

“Somebody has to take up the matter by filing a PIL in the court for a CBI probe. Only if the court directs that the government will recommend a CBI probe into it,” Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Saturday.

Stating that the Congress is yet to discuss the matter, she said she was not sure if the party would file the PIL. She said it may be filed by an individual or independent body. She said the Opposition had never initiated such a step in the past.

“Such steps have always been initiated by a third party. As the Opposition, we are keeping a close watch,” Lyngdoh said.

Earlier, the MeECL Engineers’ Association demanded a CBI probe into the matter. It had alleged that the MeECL management willfully endorsed the inflated price offered by the contractor, Satnam Global Infra Projects Limited.

For instance, a combo of a desktop, computer table and chair with a maximum market price of Rs. 70,000 was procured for Rs 3.36 lakh.

“Such actions caused heavy losses to the state exchequer,” MeECL Engineers’ Association president, PK Shullet said.

Materials were supplied at rates 100% more than those approved by the MeECL. The same firm had handled the smart or advanced meter project at rates 300% more than what they were in other states, the association said.

“The smart meter project has been marred by controversies. We feel the mandate of Government of India through its Smart Meter National Programme has been willfully ignored by the MeECL management,” the association added.