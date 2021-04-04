Don’t make empty promises: Shylla to Shah

SHILLONG, April 3: United Democratic Party (UDP) leader and Revenue and Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other lawmakers to refrain from making false promises as non-fulfillment leads to disappointment.

“Not just the Union Home Minister but all of us need to be careful. We should not make empty promises. When they are not fulfilled, it hurts,” Shylla said as Shah did not visit the state in March to discuss issues, including the implementation of ILP, despite an assurance in this regard.

Stating that he will always request the people of his constituency to not force a politician make a promise, the Minister said, “If something can be done without a promise, I will do it. If it cannot be done but I make a promise, it hurts people the most”.

At the same time, he said Shah possibly could not visit the state due to some unavoidable circumstances.

The pro-ILP groups reacted sharply after the Union Home Minister had not turned up. The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations viewed it as an act of betrayal by the Centre towards the people of the state. The Khasi Students’ Union saw it as a delaying tactic by the centre on the demand for the implementation of ILP.