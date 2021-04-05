Azhar offers to host IPL games in Hyderabad

NEW DELHI, April 4: Former India skipper and Hyderabad Cricket Association president, Mohammed Azharuddin on Sunday offered the state body’s facilities to BCCI to host the upcoming IPL matches in case the games are shifted out of COVID-hit Mumbai.

The BCCI has decided to keep Indore and Hyderabad as stand by venues for the upcoming IPL beginning on April 9 following a massive surge in COVID cases in Mumbai.

The move came after 10 groundsmen of the Wankhede Stadium and a few event managers had tested positive for the deadly virus.

“In these difficult times there is all the more reasons for us to stand by each other. Hyderabad Cricket Association would like to offer its facilities to @BCCI to ensure that IPL2021 is conducted in safe and secure venues,” Azharuddin tweeted.

Mumbai reported 9,108 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and if things spiral out of control there could be a mini lockdown.

However, a senior BCCI office-bearer on Saturday exuded confidence of hosting the games in Mumbai even if the situation worsens.

As of now, none of the teams currently in Mumbai – Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings – have access to the Wankhede Stadium.

The first match at the Wankhede is scheduled to be held on April 10, with last year’s finalists Delhi Capitals taking on Chennai Super Kings. (PTI)