PSG lose to Lille

Paris, April 4: Neymar was sent off late and then tried to confront a player after the game as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-0 at home to Lille, falling three points behind the new French league leader in a tense title race.

PSG is only one point ahead of Monaco, which earlier beat Metz 4-0 to take third place. Lyon is fourth after drawing 1-1 at Lens.

Neymar was shown a second yellow card in the 90th minute for kicking right back Tiago Djalo off the ball, having been booked in the first half for shoving midfielder Benjamin Andre in the face.

Jonathan David scored Lille’s goal in the 20th minute with a slightly deflected strike, as PSG slipped to a fifth home defeat and eighth overall despite opening a few chances in the game.

Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta equalized in the 81st after Lens right back Jonathan Clauss struck midway through the second half.

Monaco, which has now lost only once in 16 league games, beat Metz 4-0.

Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas scored a penalty in the 49th minute and striker Kevin Volland finished confidently two minutes later.

Striker Wissam Ben Yedder came on to notch a fine third when he cut inside a defender and thumped the ball under the crossbar in the 76th.

Ben Yedder was fouled by central defender John Boye and took the penalty to make it 4-0 in the 88th and move onto 15 league goals, one more than Volland. (AP)