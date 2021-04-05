UDP to press CM on James’ ouster

SHILLONG, April 4: The UDP leadership, which is insisting on relieving James Sangma of the messy Power portfolio, is prepared to push issue once Chief Minister Conrad Sangma returns after the GHADC polls.

“We will first take a concrete decision when the party leaders meet to discuss this matter after the GHADC elections,” UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh informed on Sunday.

Earlier, Mawthoh had stated that the party was firm on the demand for the removal of Power Minister James Sangma and the CMD of MeECL, Arunkumar Kembhavi.

It may be mentioned that UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh had informed that the party leaders who met him have remained steadfast in their demand for striping James Sangma of the Power portfolio.

“I will meet other MLAs who could not attend today’s meeting. I will brief Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on this matter after listening to our MLAs,” the UDP president had stated.

Conceding that there was a need for a wider consultation, he however maintained that the party rank and file is on the same page as far as power scenario in the state is concerned.

“The load-shedding and power outage have really affected the state. We are raising this issue since the people at large are facing great difficulties and it has badly affected the normal life of the society,” Mawthoh stated.

The UDP general secretary stated that there is a need to deliberate on this matter since they have strong apprehension that this crisis in the power department is unlikely to go in a hurry.